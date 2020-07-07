Deadline for FCPS parents to choose between virtual or in-person learning extended

Superintendent Scott Brabrand took questions from parents about Fairfax County's plans for reopening schools this fall during a virtual town hall.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced Monday during a virtual town hall that the deadline for parents to choose between virtual or in-person learning for the next school year would be extended another week.

The announcement came as the largest public school district in Virginia weighs concerns with reopening schools later this fall.

Brabrand also announced that he would recommend to the Fairfax County School Board that the first day of school be pushed back after Labor Day to Sept. 8.

The superintendent has given FCPS parents a choice for the upcoming school year: two days of in-person learning at their respective school or four days of virtual learning at home.

Parents were originally given until July 10 to make the decision, but Brabrand extended the deadline to July 15 after hearing feedback asking for more time.

During the virtual town hall, the superintendent said the county would ensure schools maintain a clean environment.

"I want our staff to know we are following the science and we are following the guidance of national, state, and local health authorities," he said. "We’re really going to be doubling up our efforts around our health and sanitation guidelines. We’re going to have an opportunity for frequent hand washing, hand sanitizers in classrooms and additional custodial overtime.”

During the virtual town hall, Brabrand took questions and emails dealing with multiple topics.

An immediate concern was why in-person learning was being limited to two days a week. The superintendent said the decision was made based on social distancing guidelines and capacity at schools.

Brabrand also said parents were being forced to choose what style of learning they desired for their children for the entire year due to the amount of planning and organizing required to carry out the next school year.

"We can’t simply have a preference to change back and forth week to week, month to month over the setting we have," he said. "We’re going to continue bringing our entire Fairfax family and wrap around your children to do the very best they can in either scenario that they choose.”

Staff and parents in the county have voiced health concerns with reopening schools too soon.

On Monday, Lake Braddock Secondary School math and special education teacher David Walrod said many teachers remained worried about the unknown elements of coronavirus and unclear guidelines for teaching during the pandemic.

"There are so many questions we still have that we haven’t gotten answers to," he said. "In my mind, it’s not a question of will we have to shut down schools again, it’s a question of how long will it take.”

The teacher added that many staff members were also concerned about the amount of personal protective equipment and cleaning products that would be given to each person inside the school.

Walrod said that as a special education teacher, he expected to be sent back for in-person teaching. However, he said that scenario brought issues for him and his family.

"If I go back to school full-time, I have to pay for day care," he said. "Because I have to pay for day care, that’s going to have to come out of the money I set aside for myself to get my doctorate.”

For any parent that chooses to send their child back to the classroom, Walrod said they should expect plenty of changes.

"Things like morning meeting, where we bring all the kids to the rug in a circle and we would do handshake greetings, those are all things that just aren’t going to be possible," he said.