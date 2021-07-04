Fairfax Co. Public Schools expands in-person learning options

FCPS hope to return to in-person learning for all students in the fall

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Schools is now offering more in-person options for some of their students. It started this week – more kids have been able to go into the classrooms four days a week.

Starting the week of April 20, 2021, some students who are currently attending two days a week will also have a four-day option. It’s all part of the plan to get students and staff reacclimated with the physical classroom.

Fairfax County released this information:

Starting the weeks of April 6 and April 13:

Offer four days of in-person instruction to students who are experiencing the greatest learning challenges, as identified by school personnel using the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS).

Continue to provide bus transportation for these students as needed.

Starting the week of April 20:

Offer four days of in-person instruction to students already attending two-days in-person (PreK-12).

Determine availability based on each school’s staffing and space capacity.

Contact students eligible to return under this scenario during the week of April 13.

Expand bus transportation for those already attending in-person starting the week of April 20.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Braband said the district is preparing for the upcoming school year and all students getting back to the basics because it’s no secret virtual learning has had its challenges for students and parents alike.

“The reality is we are transitioning, slowly but surely, out of this pandemic, and we're going to have to really help our kids and families get reacquainted with in-person interaction, with social interactions, which are a key part of education," Dr. Braband said.

As more vaccinations become available for adults and some children, FCPS will spend the following months getting ready for more in-person learning.

“Virtual learning has created great inequities, among many of our students, and we really do not want to have a third year of interrupted learning.” Dr. Braband added.

The district’s goal is to have students return to the classroom in full next school year if all goes as planned, with continued vaccinations and COVID-19 testing availability.

Parents, if your students have fallen behind, the district is offering some summer school options, including ones for seniors.

“All of our high school kids, if you were receiving an F, you'll be able to receive a 'no mark' grade and go in and have a fifth quarter in summer school to make that grade up. We’re giving kids the opportunity to pick up the two course, pass/fail. We want our parents to be aware of that and take advantage of the summer opportunities.”

Dr. Braband also said the district saw about 4% drop in enrollment at the beginning of the year. He’s hoping parents will make the decision to return to Fairfax County Public Schools.