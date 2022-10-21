Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting

A Fairfax County School Board member is under fire for using the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night.

At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:

"Last night during our October 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting, I said something that I deeply regret. While I did not intend an offensive word to refer to any particular person or the parent community, I did insult my fellow school board members, and in turn, offended members of the community.

I thought the board should allow a parent to finish her point and was frustrated with the outcome. I know that word has historically been used to ridicule and demean others in ways that run counter to my beliefs and the work I’ve championed as a School Board member.

I deeply apologize for my words because that’s not what is in my heart. I have reached out to my colleagues on the board to ask for their forgiveness, too. I can only hope that the community will reflect on my entire body of work and find a way to forgive my lapse at that moment."

The full school board meeting can be seen below.

DISCLAIMER: Offensive language is used in this video.