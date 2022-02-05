Fairfax City School Board names Jeff Platenberg as new superintendent

Fairfax City’s school board announced that Jeff Platenberg will become the new superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Phyllis Pajardo in late June.

Beginning in July, schools in City of Fairfax will have a new Superintendent.

On Monday, Fairfax City’s school board announced that Jeff Platenberg will become the new Superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Phyllis Pajardo in late June, according to a press release.

Platengurg is currently the assistant superintendent for Fairfax County Public Schools for the facilities and transportation services. Some of his other former positions that were listed in the release consist of being the assistant superintendent for accountability and information communication technologies for Lexington County School District One in South Carolina and deputy superintendent of support services for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools in Georgia.

Platenberg has earned an academic certification in educational facility planning from San Diego State University, bachelor’s degree in public administration from George Mason University and a master’s degree in human resource development from Webster University, according to the release.

City of Fairfax School Board Chair, Carolyn Pitches says she looks forward to working with Platenberg and further explains that the board wants to modernize their facilities and increase opportunities for all students.