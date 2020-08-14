Moms behind educational program want to get kids engaged in S.T.E.A.M activities at home

A pair of moms and educators behind local education programs promote STEAM activities to keep kids engaged at home.

WASHINGTON — Keeping young children busy can be a bit of a challenge with so much time at home. But, a pair of local moms behind an educational program for kids across the DMV are getting creative using activities that will get kids excited about S.T.E.M and the arts.

KidOvation Stage is known for its STEM-infused interactive activities, but since the pandemic started co-founders Tsion Teckle and Sylvia Boyle have gone virtual with their team of artists and educators. They have gotten pretty creative.

With multiple locations closed, they have shifted everything online to interactive Zoom calls and animated YouTube videos. One depicts a wizard who invites viewers on a journey of discovery.

“Doing things virtually is a lot different than doing things in person,” said Teckle about the virtual adjustment. “You have to be a lot more animated, a lot more extra to keep the kids engaged.”

KidOvation Stage’s educational programs and camps are tailored to kids between the ages of three and 11 years old. Last week, the team wrapped up a virtual six-week summer camp through what was called a "Virtual Playground." The online experience was filled with project-based learning and independent play, which Teckle said is important.

“With independent play, you create an experience for kids where they’re learning and kind of doing it in their own time and own structure,” Teckle said.

Now that the experience is over, they’ve come up with a few more ideas to provide a little help on the home front. The first is a service called Kid-o-counselor, where they match one instructor with one family, who has agreed to safety protocols. The counselor brings activities to the home.

The second is a more contactless approach. Teckle and her team send out boxes, filled with multiple STEAM-infused activities bi-monthly. The box that just went out focused on ancient Asia. The service includes all of the activities done up until that point.

“Everything is centered around academics, but with a cultural element to it,” said Teckle.