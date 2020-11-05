DMV students attend virtual hurricane webinar

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

DAMASCUS, Md. — We're a couple of months into the stay home orders, and if you’re a parent, you know how hard it can be to get your kid to stay engaged.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami has come up with a program to help kids learn about some dangerous weather patterns. With hurricane season on the way, it’s never to early to start learning about how bad things could get.

Braeden O'Neil, a fourth-grade student talked about what he learned.

"It's called like a S.W.I.F.T. So, the S stands for storm surge, which is like an effect. And then: Wind, Inland, Flood, and then, Tornado," O'Neil said.

O’Neil is a math whiz who's a little undecided about what he wants to be when he grows up, but this seminar has definitely sparked his meteorology interest.

"It changed the perspective of hurricanes on me," he said.

The webinar was hosted by The National Hurricane Center in Miami. Patrick Robinson is a fourth-grade student in Damascus, Md. The future astronaut was interested to learn how hurricane hunters gather information.

"I learned a lot of stuff I didn't know about these, like, regular airplanes to fly into the storm and stuff. That was pretty cool," Robinson added.

O'Neil thought that was one of the more interesting parts as well.

"Planes, which basically go in to the hurricanes, like the eye of the hurricane. And I like, I like them because they're like the best names ever there's Kermit Miss Piggy, and then Gonzo," O'Neil said.

On average, 10 tropical storms form within the hurricane season, according to the The National Hurricane Center in Miami, and many will reach hurricane status. Though the DMV area doesn't often receive a direct hit from such storms, their impacts can often be felt up the entire East Coast.

"The hurricanes can destroy, like, houses and, like, they showed us this one picture, where like it was a regular day, and it showed like there was a huge flood. And then, like there's like a bunch of cars on the ground and homes were destroyed," Robinson said.

Both boys said they earned a lot, adding that tropical weather systems should not be taken lightly.

"I didn't think about hurricanes that much, but it just taught me a lot about them," O'Neil added.