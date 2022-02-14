x
Education

DCPS students will need to provide negative COVID test before returning to class after February break

Proof of a negative test result must be uploaded to the DCPS website by Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Students at DC Public Schools will have to provide proof of a negative COVID test before returning to class after a week-long break in February. 

According to the DCPS calendar, students and staff will not have class between Feb. 21 and Feb. 25. 

In a series of tweets, DCPS said all students and staff will be provided with a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on Friday, Feb.18.

Proof of a negative test result must be uploaded to the DCPS website by Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.

This process isn't new for DCPS. The school system required students to upload proof of negative test results before returning to class following Christmas break. However, parents and teachers reported that the website to enter the information began malfunctioning, causing DCPS to expand options parents had to verify test results. 

