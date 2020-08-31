'DCPS seems to be trying their best' | First day jitters, glitches for DC public schools

3,000 people called the DCPS tech support hotline on the first morning of virtual learning.

WASHINGTON — Phone lines were flooded in the tech support department for DC Public Schools on Monday morning. According to a DCPS spokesperson, about 3,000 calls were made to the hotline on the first morning of virtual learning.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee briefed Mayor Muriel Bowser before her daily news conference.

“He mentioned the predominant request for help has been around passwords," Bowser explained.



In response, DCPS reminded parents about its tech support website with a quick link for password help and other frequently asked questions.

“DCPS anticipated families may experience challenges in logging on their student’s online platforms," a DCPS spokesperson said. "That is why we partnered with OCTO to offer troubleshooting tips at BackToSchool.dc.gov and also set up a tech help desk hotline at 202-442-5885."

Ferebee said there are enough devices to go around, but admitted school leaders are still trying to reach out to families in need. According to the DCPS spokesperson, device distribution is “ongoing.”

“DCPS does actively seem to be trying their best,” public school mom Maria Helena Carey said. "It worries me that there are people who don't have a device and have no way of getting messages telling them that there are devices available.”



DCPS educators are making the best of it with positive attitudes.

"We will do our best," " one teacher tweeted Monday. "We will be generous with each other and especially with ourselves."

DCPS issued the following statement:

“DCPS is thrilled to welcome our students back to learning. Though we are starting the school year virtually, together we will ensure that students have what they need to succeed. In the weeks ahead, we are most focused on connecting and reconnecting with our students and families. We will take time to get to know each other, build trusting relationships, and get accustomed to a new daily routine."