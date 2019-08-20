WASHINGTON — The results are in and parents you should be very proud because our students are doing better.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. students continue to show improvements and educational achievements on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) assessment.

The were improvements in both English language arts (ELA) and mathematics. The mayor said this shows that more public school students in DC are on track for college and career readiness.

RELATED: 7th grader donates fair livestock winnings of $15,000 to St. Jude

“We’re proud of our students and educators for continuing to achieve at higher levels. But with these results in hand, we’re also moving forward with a renewed sense of urgency to ensure all students are making gains at a pace that will set them up for success both inside and outside the classroom,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re going to be looking closely at what schools like Whittier – that are making tremendous gains – are doing. We’re also going to be introducing new systems to support our educators and sending more resources into the school communities that need them most.”

D.C. has seen continued growth on the assessment for the fourth year in a row.

The District of Columbia has seen continued, steady increases on the annual statewide assessments for the fourth year in a row – up 12.3 percentage points in ELA and 8.4 percentage points in math since 2015, when DC public school and public charter school students began taking the PARCC.

RELATED: At 81 years old, middle school custodian earns GED for job promotion

The results also show that students with disabilities and students who are at-risk also show improvements.

According to the mayor's office, over the past five years, Hispanic students have made double-digit gains in English language arts. Black students also have made gains.

“I am proud that DCPS saw gains across student backgrounds, including socioeconomic status, race, ward, and gender,” said D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee. “These gains are a testament to the incredible work of our educators, and I thank them for their commitment to our students. As we head into the new school year, I look forward to implementing new and innovative supports for our students so that they have the resources they need to succeed.”

To view the full report, click here.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.