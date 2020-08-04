WASHINGTON — Children and parents of the D.C. Public School system are in week three of distance learning, due to coronavirus shutdowns. Three weeks can feel like three months when you’re balancing work obligations and your children’s needs.

DCPS is relaunching its "Parent University" to help parents navigate this new normal. The effort started earlier this school year in a limited capacity.

"Everyone is struggling, and folks are figuring out what works for them," Shanita Burney, Communication and Engagement Officer for DCPS, said. "There is no right or wrong way. I want to make sure parents hear that."

The first online session included tips on how parents can manage their stress. Tips like physical activity and laughing out loud were discussed as stress-busting techniques. The DCPS Family Engagement team is planning two more sessions on navigating Microsoft Teams (the DCPS platform for online learning) and how to cope with your children’s stress.

To RSVP for the free online sessions, click here and you will receive an invite to the Microsoft Teams page. School leaders want to hear from parents on what other resources and support they can offer. You can reach DCPS on Twitter or Facebook or email the Family Engagement team at CEO.Info@K12.DC.Gov

