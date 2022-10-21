DCPS librarians call on council to pass bill requiring them in every school

They're staging a read-in on the steps of the Wilson Building at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — For years, DC school librarians have been pushing to permanently fund their positions. Now, they're taking the fight to the steps of the Wilson Building.

Two years ago, WUSA9 reported that the Washington Teachers' Union got wind of 25 petitions to remove librarians from schools -- causing many to speak out.

While DCPS denied that claim, the next year, Councilmember Janeese Lewis George said the district shared data showing 25 schools with no full- or part-time librarians.

The school system responded -- and this year, so far, a librarian directory shows three vacancies at schools in Wards 4, 7, and 8.

Councilmember Charles Allen penned a bill co-sponsored by seven other councilmembers in October 2021 that would require every DCPS school to have a librarian.

The Council held a public hearing in November, but almost a year later, there still hasn't been a vote on it.

“Whenever there's a budget issue or some type of budget shortfall, they always come for the library department," librarian K.C. Boyd said.

She works at Jefferson Middle School Academy.

That's why she and other librarians are calling on the council to finally take up the bill for a vote, and pass it.

They're staging a silent read-in on Saturday at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Wilson Building.

“Our students deserve full-time certified librarian in their schools, regardless of zip code," Boyd said. "We support the entire school curriculum. And we also support social and emotional learning, which is really a strong piece that is greatly needed, especially with these kids coming back out after the pandemic, and many of them are not on level.”

They offer creative spaces, SAT support, safe havens, food, and so much more, Bell High School librarian Christopher Stewart said.

"The average SAT score was roughly at 873 in the school. My students after eight weeks of them checking out books every day, and us going over these texts from classics fiction from nonfiction to graphic novels. And really having robust conversations for two to three hours Monday through Thursday. And also taking practice SATs, my students had an average score of 1010," Stewart said.

That's just one data-driven example.

Stewart said they also offer diversity of reading and help increase literacy not only for their students -- but also their entire families.

He and Boyd said it's a matter of equity, too.

Most of the schools Councilmember Lewis George discovered last year that didn't have librarians were in Wards 7 and 8.

“I don't believe that we can be an antiracist, or anti-hatred school system when some of our students are not receiving the appropriate educational care," Stewart said.

Saturday's read-in starts at 10 a.m. at the Wilson Building.

Librarians will be giving out free books to students who attend.