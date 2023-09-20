'Our daughter is going to fall behind' | Students at DC charter school lose teacher for second consecutive academic year

Families with first graders at Creative Minds International Charter School say they're concerned their children will fall behind academically.

WASHINGTON — For a second consecutive school year, students at a D.C. public charter school will lose their teacher, leading to concerns from parents.

In a letter sent to families on Monday, a first grade teacher at Creative Minds International Public Charter School told parents that her last day would be Friday.

Parent Abed Ayoub said he was patient the first time, but now his family is grappling with the reality that their daughter will not have a teacher just three weeks into the new academic year.

"She went through this last year, same school," the concerned father said. "They had a long-term sub finish almost half the school year for them. So, this pod of children are going through it another time."

Ayoub said last year, his daughter's kindergarten teacher left in February for her maternity leave.

Creative Minds International's Executive Director, Charles Jackson, said they started the school year fully staffed with qualified teachers in their three first grade classes. In a statement to WUSA9 he said he understands "staff disruptions so close to the beginning of the school year can be frustrating."

Parents including Ayoub told WUSA9 that the teacher's departure is beyond frustrating. They say a second disruption to a group of children that started school during the pandemic, puts these first graders at a disadvantage.

"Our concerns as parents is that our daughter is going to be falling behind," Ayoub said.

Jackson responded to those concerns in a statement writing, "We're prioritizing learning for impacted students through a temporary solution by using one of our experienced academic coaches with many years of experience as a certified teacher while we search for a full-time replacement."

Ayoub said he wants his daughter's class to be in line with the others because watching her struggle last year was enough.

"It was difficult to watch," the dad said. "Children want to learn. Children want to be in an environment where they are learning. Children don't want to be babysat. They don't want to be given busy work."

Other parents criticized the school's communication regarding the upcoming changes. Some say they are considering transferring their students to another school if a permanent solution is not provided.