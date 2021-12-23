George Washington University kicks off spring semester virtually due to COVID

They said the changes were the result of the unprecedentedly rapid rise in cases and the unknown information about the severity of the omicron variant.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University plans to start the spring semester virtually next month in order to facilitate a “slow and careful” return to campus, the university said via press release. They expect a full return to campus on Jan. 18.

The university also announced that all eligible community members returning to campus must upload documentation of a booster shot by Jan. 10.

They said that the changes were the result of the unprecedentedly rapid rise in cases and the unknown information about the severity of the omicron variant. Testing protocols for returning to campus will also be provided at a later date, the university said.

The university is one of four in the area that has already committed to requiring boosters for students, along with Marymount, American and Georgetown Universities.

Georgetown also said it saw a dramatic jump in its COVID positivity rate the last week of classes.

Other schools have opted not to require boosters, even though they are encouraging them, like Bowie State University. NOVA Community College hasn't mandated any COVID vaccinations for their students, but they have for staff, according to their website.