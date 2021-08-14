College and grade-school students head back to class amid mask and vaccine mandates

UDC held its first moving day Saturday as DC hosted a back to school bash for families - complete with a vaccine clinic.

WASHINGTON — Amid rising COVID-19 cases, both grade school and college students are adding vaccine shots to their back to school list.

Saturday, D.C. held a back to school block party for families at the Woody Ward Recreation Center in Ward 7, where kids could get free backpacks and school supplies as well as the vaccine.

“I'm worried, but with the vaccination at least, I'm like 95% sure that they will be fine. With the vaccination they're taking today," parent Catherine Akole said.

Her daughter, Bukunmi Akole, just turned 12 in June, and said she's been pushing to get vaccinated before going into seventh grade.

“[I'm excited] to see my friends again and maybe I can hug them this year, because last year I couldn't even touch them," the 12-year-old said.

Mayor Bowser recently announced that D.C. Public School staff have to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 19 or submit to weekly COVID tests.

TODAY! Come to Woody Ward Rec Center for a DC Back to School Block Party!



⏰ 12 pm - 3 pm



Get ready for school with a backpack giveaway, music, fun, and games!



And on-site COVID-19 vaccines (and free AirPods or $51 Gift Card!) #TakeTheShotDC pic.twitter.com/WNfHRwYvbG — DC Deputy Mayor for Education (@DMEforDC) August 14, 2021

Bukunmi is willing to play her part in stopping the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated and wearing masks — even if, she says, they aren't that comfortable.

“It would be good wearing masks, because we won't have to spread the won't have to spread it more...the COVID more," she said.

Meanwhile, college students are heading back to campus, like at the University of the District of Columbia.

It's a move-in day many freshmen haven't experienced, with mask-up signs lining the hallways and sanitizer seemingly on every desk.

Liana Moli, who is from California, said she just wants to make sure she gets to stay on campus.

“It's kind of unsettling just to think about whether I have to go back home or not if school gets shut down," Moli said. "But I hope that things get better. And that people continue to wear their mask.”

UDC also has a vaccine mandate for students and staff.

While Moli settles in for her first semester, seniors like Chavar Henry already have post-graduation on the mind.

“It's a bit scary, but it's exciting at the same time, being a senior and transitioning to the working world," Henry said. "I don't know what to expect, because the working world is already unpredictable. But with the pandemic, it's exorbitant at this point.”