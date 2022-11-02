Montgomery Co. Schools no longer accepting COVID concerns as valid absence excuse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will no longer accept concerns over COVID-19 as an acceptable excuse for missing school starting Feb. 11.
In a letter to parents, school officials say students are expected to attend school in person and if they are absent, students must provide a reason as to why they missed class.
The following reasons are allowed under the MCPS Guide to Students Rights and Responsibility:
- Death in the immediate family
- Student illness
- Court summons
- Doctor/Medical appointments
- Pregnancy and parenting needs
- Observance of a religious holiday
- State emergency
- Suspension
Click here to read the MCPS Guide to Students Rights and Responsibility.
