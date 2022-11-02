x
Education

Montgomery Co. Schools no longer accepting COVID concerns as valid absence excuse

MCPS will no longer accept concerns over COVID-19 as an acceptable excuse for missing school starting February 11.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will no longer accept concerns over COVID-19 as an acceptable excuse for missing school starting Feb. 11.

In a letter to parents, school officials say students are expected to attend school in person and if they are absent, students must provide a reason as to why they missed class. 

The following reasons are allowed under the MCPS Guide to Students Rights and Responsibility: 

  • Death in the immediate family
  • Student illness
  • Court summons
  • Doctor/Medical appointments
  • Pregnancy and parenting needs
  • Observance of a religious holiday
  • State emergency
  • Suspension

Click here to read the MCPS Guide to Students Rights and Responsibility.

