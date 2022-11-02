Montgomery Co. Schools no longer accepting COVID concerns as valid absence excuse

MCPS will no longer accept concerns over COVID-19 as an acceptable excuse for missing school starting February 11.

In a letter to parents, school officials say students are expected to attend school in person and if they are absent, students must provide a reason as to why they missed class.

The following reasons are allowed under the MCPS Guide to Students Rights and Responsibility:

Death in the immediate family

Student illness

Court summons

Doctor/Medical appointments

Pregnancy and parenting needs

Observance of a religious holiday

State emergency

Suspension

