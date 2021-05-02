Virginia Governor sets March 15 deadline for schools to provide in-person learning options

Gov. Ralph Northam said offering in-classroom instruction during the summer months is not mandatory, but should be considered.

RICHMOND, Va. — After hinting at extending in-person learning into the summer months to make up for learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stopped short of mandating summer classes for all schools across the Commonwealth.

During a press conference Friday, Gov. Northam made it clear that students need to return to the classroom, pointing to a decline in academic performance in the 11 months since the pandemic began.

"It's time to find a path forward to in-person learning," Northam said.

Northam called on all K-12 schools in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021 in accordance with the health guidance the Northam administration put forward in January and new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He encouraged schools offer in-person instruction during the summer months.

"The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continues to be our top priority,” Northam said in a statement Friday. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”

Holding a briefing to discuss the latest updates on #COVID19 in Virginia. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/kefWCjrKE7 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 5, 2021

On January 14, 2021, State Superintendent for Public Instruction Dr. James Lane and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, released interim guidance for safely re-opening PreK-12 schools in a letter to school superintendents and local health directors. This incorporated and replaced the phased guidance for Virginia schools and interim guidance for mitigation measures in K-12 settings previously issued by the Commonwealth prioritizes the safe return to in-person learning.

While summer learning will be left up to the districts, the administration said it is working to find additional resources to support this as an option moving forward.