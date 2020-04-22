WASHINGTON — It may seem like a distant reality, but some families are starting to think about life after the coronavirus. Many students are wondering what their college experience will look like this fall, or if they will be able to return to campus at all.

"What’s happening is that a lot of students are feeling stress and anxiety during this time since there is so much uncertainty," said Neha Gupta who started College Shortcuts more than 15 years ago.

"For students who are concerned about school in the fall, that is quite a long way away. We are getting up-to-date news on a daily basis, so to start making decisions about school starting in August, I think it is way better to have a positive outlook about what could be happening in the future," Gupta said.

One big concern is how this season will impact enrollment this upcoming school year. The group American Council on Education said they expect to see a 15 percent drop in enrollment around the nation.

"It is not surprising considering the fact there are a large percentage of students who come internationally to school here. Assuming many of those students won't be coming back, that is where that statistic is coming from, and the fact many people are scared to come back where they are visiting from, or staying at the moment," Gupta said.

Gupta said their office phones have been ringing nonstop seven days a week with concerned parents and students. The number one question they have been asked is about how to stand out in the college application now that so many schools are no longer requiring SAT testing.

"In the history of admissions, your essays and resume will matter way more then any three hour test you took on a Saturday, or all the classes you’re taking and that perfect GPA," Gupta said.

Gupta said it is going to be the story that matters more than the statistic.

"There is a complete overhaul happening right now and I am actually really happy about it because I believe students should be graded on who they are, the qualities of who they are, what character they have and what kind of person they are, versus a test they took for three hours on a Saturday morning," Gupta said.

"That is what we found and what we’ve been saying year after year, even if you have a perfect SAT score, if you don’t write a standout essay and you don’t have a compelling story on why they should take you, you are not getting in," said Gupta.

Gupta said her best advice is for students to use this time to explore what you are passionate about.

"This is the time to be reflecting and taking the time to really stand out in the process and figure out what your truly passionate about in life. I think teens are realizing this more than ever, that is going to be so important in their future and what they truly want to do in life and that is my life’s mission to be able to continue to help these kids early on," Gupta said.

Especially with summer activities and internships now canceled, students now have time to explore their own interests.

"It is all about taking this time to find what you are going to do to stand out in the time you have right now. We are living in a time when we have internet and a phone that can connect you with so many people and can make a difference," said Gupta.

It is important to have a vision moving forward, she said.

"Whether colleges have to go virtual or whether they will be able to have classes in real life, they will continue going. We do need to educate our next generation of possible doctors, lawyers, engineers, scientists and all sorts of professions. From my perspective, we don’t see that closing. If that means we are doing everything through video conferencing for a little more time, we will learn to adapt during this crisis. If that means that room and board is not being charged, that is probably what will happen. I do believe things will continue to ebb and flow, but I am a strong believer that moving forward, having a vision is everything during this time," Gupta said.

"The average teenager already feels a lot of stress and anxiety and now you’ve added this to their plate. So it is really about creating peace in the home during this time, beautiful moments, but also still having that vision moving forward," said Gupta.

