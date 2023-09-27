New school year start date for Charles Co. Public Schools announced

Class will start a week later than usual.

LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County students will head back to class a week later than usual this upcoming school year after the school board voted to move the start date back.

During a work session on Monday, the Board of Education voted to amend the 2024-2025 calendar it had previously approved in June. The Board approved to move the first day of class for students from August 19 to August 26, 2024, with teachers expected to return for the 2024-2025 school year on Aug. 19, 2024.

School officials say this change was promoted by parents who questioned the earlier-than-usual start date, saying it shortened summer break and CCPS staff who worried that the start date would limit the time employees have to prepare for the upcoming school year including hiring new staff, readying buildings and facilities, and the operation of summer programs for students.

Officials say veteran CCPS teachers will come back the week prior to the return of students to prepare their classrooms and attend training and events. Teachers new to CCPS typically attend an orientation the week before. For the upcoming school year, new teachers will start orientation events the week of Aug. 12, 2024.

The last day for students in the 2024-2025 school year is June 10, with the last day for teachers set for June 11. This does not include or consider any inclement weather days, a.k.a. snow days, that students will have to make up.

