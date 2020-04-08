Catholic University announces tuition cuts, on-campus room and board refunds

CUA's president said some students will receive refunds if their classes were moved online or if they're no longer eligible for on-campus housing.

WASHINGTON — Catholic University of America President John Garvey sent a letter detailing tuition adjustments for the fall 2020 semester to the university community on Monday.

Students who planned to attend at least some of their classes in-person or in hybrid mode, but are now attending classes exclusively online, will receive a 10% refund of their fall tuition costs.

There will be no tuition reduction for students whose classes were traditionally fully online.

Students who planned to live on-campus and are no longer eligible will also receive a full refund for on-campus room and board, the letter said.

The announcement applied to both undergraduate and graduate students.

Students still planning to live near campus who have already purchased a dining plan will have that plan honored. They will also have the option of selecting a limited number of additional dining plans that are now available for off-campus students.

"Undergraduate students who have suffered economic distress specifically related to the pandemic are encouraged to appeal for additional financial assistance," Garvey wrote."Through the generosity of University benefactors, the Office of Student Financial Assistance continues to make one-time emergency tuition grants to students directly impacted by the pandemic."

Emergency tuition requests should be submitted here.

Several other local universities have also released plans for tuition discounts, including American University and GWU.

At the University of Maryland, however, thousands of students have reported being are locked into leases for housing they don't plan to use because the school has moved almost all of its fall classes online to reduce the risks of coronavirus.