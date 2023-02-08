Prince George's County aims to push career and technical education to more kids

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona holds up the county as a national model.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Parents in Prince George’s County are likely to hear a lot about Career and Technical Education (CTE) in the coming year, according to administrators who say the popularity of CTE is exploding.

National and state leaders are pushing hard to get more graduates out the door with trade apprenticeships, industry certifications, and high paying jobs, according to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who met with CTE graduates at Crossland High School Wednesday.

Cardona cited Prince George's CTE program as a national model.

"I see people who are struggling in college debt and not making what they thought they were going to be making," Cardona said. "And I see a lot of folks who follow their passion and CTE to continue with their skills and maybe get a 2-year degree, or a four-year degree and do really, really well. We're shortchanging our kids in America if we don't give them options."

In 2022, Prince George's CTE students set a record high price for the sale of a student-constructed home.

A CTE-constructed house in Brandywine sold for more than $600,000, while students worked toward certifications in accredited trades such as masonry, plumbing and electrical. Many graduated directly into high paying jobs.

"After you get through school they offer you a chance for a two-year degree and also you leave with 30 credits so it's a win-win," said Javon Washington, who worked on the house and graduated to take a job as a union apprentice plumber.

Another graduate Malik Miles, who now make good money as an electrician, explained to Cardona that he aims to use his job to pay his way through college and achieve an electrical engineering degree, debt free.

All Prince George’s high schools offer CTE, with 8000 kids now enrolled county-wide, according to school officials.

Forty-three industry credentials are offered from building trades to healthcare and computer technology.