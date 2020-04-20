ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Browne Academy in Alexandria has decided to open their virtual doors to everyone for the summer months.

"Summer slide is a huge worry for every teacher," said Peggy Otey, Head of School at Browne Academy said.

Otey, said distance learning is a new feat for teachers, too.

"I can honestly say, I think this is the first time we've had to move to distance learning, ever," Otey added.

It’s why she recognized, we're all in this together. Her school is doing their part to help parents everywhere as we approach the summer months.

"Community is one of our core values, and we felt like there were a lot of families who didn't have resources that they could jump right in and use. So, we've been working frantically to get it all out the front end of our school website; opportunities that anybody could use," Otey said.

This summer, they’ll open their virtual doors for all students and parents no matter the grade level.

"If you go in as a kindergarten parent, you can look at activities that you can share with your kindergartner, some are very specific lessons that our teachers have videoed are out there, and some of it are resources that parents can use with their children," Otey said.

The extracurricular activities are included.

"It is open for you to have music lessons, science classes, all of our special area classes are there. PE. Our PE team has done an amazing job of putting videos out that children can follow in their own homes," Otey said.

Otey said these new times can be a little frightening, but to always remember, parents and guardians, you’ve got this.

"If they miss something this year, it's OK because they're going to get it next year. Not everything was meant to be mastered in any particular grade level anyway. So, trust your teachers, know that they love your children and when they get back to school, we're going to make sure every child has the skills that they need<" Otey said.

