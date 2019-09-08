WASHINGTON — For the second year in a row, ranking site Niche determined Arlington Public Schools is the best school system in the state of Virginia.

According to the 2020 Best Schools List, APS has an A+ ranking, as well as Falls Church City public Schools (ranked second), Loudoun County Public Schools (ranked fourth) and Fairfax County Public Schools (ranked sixth.)

In Maryland, Howard County Public Schools were ranked best in the state, with Montgomery County Public Schools coming in second. Carroll County Public Schools were fourth in the state and Frederick County Public Schools ranked fifth.

RELATED: Elderly man survives on Coca-Cola for 5 days after falling in his home

Niche ranks schools and districts based on statistics and opinions from students and parents, according to the site. APS was also ranked one of the best places to teach in Virginia, and the third safest.

APS was also considered the best in the Washington D.C. area, per Niche. Falls Church City Public Schools were second best and Montgomery County Public Schools was third.

DC Public Schools did not make the best of list, and was given an overall B- grade, according to Niche.

H/T Arlington Now

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.