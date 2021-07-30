Arlington Public Schools announce universal masking requirement for 2021-2022

APS will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside buildings and school busses.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Although classroom capacities will return to pre-pandemic levels, Arlington Public Schools announced that they will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside buildings and school busses, as stated on the district's website, regardless of vaccination status.

However, students with recess will no longer be required to wear face coverings. Students can also leave behind their masks when eating or drinking, as well as for PE, athletics, or any other outdoor activities as well.

The new school year for APS will begin Aug. 30 and the district is welcoming students back five days a week for in-person learning, according to the website.

"Universal masks are part of a layered approach to help our schools stay open and safe, and to ensure all students can safely return to our buildings, especially when physical distancing is not possible at all times and not all our students are eligible yet for vaccinations," Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán stated in a written release.

The decision was guided by the CDC recommendations that were recently released.