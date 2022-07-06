Anne Arundel County's Board of Education selects new superintendent

Dr. Mark Bedell, has been selected by the Board to be the next superintendent and will be succeeding George Arlotto.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on June 7, 2022.

The Anne Arundel County Public School (AACPS) Board of Education has chosen Dr. Mark Bedell to be the next Superintendent of Schools.

Bedell is set to begin his four-year term on July 1. AACPS says that while Bedell relocates to the county with his family, an acting superintendent will be in place until August 8.

As a former Anne Arundel County resident, Bedell is making his way back to the area after being the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016. Prior to his position in Kansas City, Bedell was a school improvement officer for the Houston Independent School District and also worked in Baltimore County Public Schools as the assistant superintendent for high schools.

The AACPS Board of Education received 47 applications for the superintendent position and interviewed what they say were “seven highly qualified, exceptional candidates.” Bedell was the board’s unanimous selection. According to a release Bedell “stood out as the candidate with the energy, experience and understanding of the school system needed to lead AACPS through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

Bedell will replace Dr. George Arlotto who has been the superintendent since 2014 and has worked for the county for 16 years.

The board will formally vote on Bedell's appointment on July 17 at the Parham Building in Annapolis.