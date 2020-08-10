Anne Arundel Co. Schools will allow some elementary students to return to the classroom

The Anne Arundel County School Board approved a hybrid plan that will allow students to return in-person on Nov. 16.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County School Board voted to slowly allow elementary school students to return to classrooms in a hybrid setting starting Nov. 16, AACPS officials said.

Officials said elementary students in ECI and prekindergarten through second grade will be the first to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16 in accordance with the school system's proposed timeline.

Then on Nov. 30, students in grades 3 through 5 will be able to return to the classrooms.

ACPS is hoping to bring middle school and high school students back in the building by mid-December. They said they will continue to work with the Department of Health before they make further decisions.

Teachers will return to their classrooms and begin teaching virtually on Nov. 2.

In the approved hybrid setting, students will take in-person classes on either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday and work virtually on other days. The school system said students and teachers will work virtually on Wednesdays so that school buildings can be cleaned.

The timeline resembles the proposed back to school plan presented to the Board by Superintendent George Arlotto at the Oct. 5 meeting.

Parents have until Oct. 15 to decide if they want their kids to take part in the hybrid format or remain as virtual learners for the semester or the academic year.