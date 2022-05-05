Alexandria City School Board to vote on proposal to make naloxone available for emergencies

The vote comes as the city police is warning of a rise in overdoses among school-aged children.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Alexandria City School Board will vote Thursday evening on a proposal to make naloxone available in schools immediately. If passed, ACPS nurses, health personnel and trained staff would be able to "administer naloxone or other opioid antagonist" during an emergency when an overdose needs to be reversed.

Naloxone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is the medication that can be administered to reverse an opioid overdose.

The proposal came after the Superintendent Gregory Hutchings Jr. recommended the school board approve revisions to the policy JHCD Administration of Medications to Students and JHCD-R Regulations for the Administration of Medications to Students to include that nalaxone be administered to students in need of the life-saving medication. It would also require schools to keep on stock nalaxone in the form of an instra-nasal spray.

This comes after the City of Alexandria Police Department warned residents on Wednesday about a "spike in suspected fentanyl-related overdoses" specifically in school-aged children. Police say between April 1 and May 1, six children under the age of 17 suffered from opioid overdoses, but were revived by first responders who used naloxone. According to police, many of the children had taken a counterfeit pill that appeared to be Percocet but was laced with fentanyl, making it up to 100 times more deadly.

The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. and it will be streamed live on ACPS' website.