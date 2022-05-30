Alexandria City High School offers virtual learning following student's death

Police say Luis Mejia Hernandez, 18, was one of 30 to 50 people involved in a fight at Bradlee Shopping Center on King Street.

Many students at Alexandria City High School will attend classes virtually one week after a senior was stabbed to death during an off-campus fight.

Police say Luis Mejia Hernandez, 18, was one of 30 to 50 people involved in the fight at Bradlee Shopping Center on King Street on May 24. Investigators believe Hernandez was stabbed during the fight. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Over the holiday weekend, school officials announced new security protocols that would be in place for the remainder of the school year. Students would need to show identification to be on campus and more security officers would be placed both inside and outside of the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses.

On Monday, ACHS Principal Peter Balas announced that all four campuses of Alexandria City High School would return from the holiday weekend on a modified schedule.

"During this modified return, the school will focus on social, emotional and academic learning to help fulfill critical in-person graduation requirements and provide students with the social-emotional support they need," Balas wrote.

Teachers and staff will work from their classrooms while some students will be required to attend classes in person. The students required to report in person during regular school hours include:

Seniors who need to complete graduation requirements.

Seniors who must participate in graduation rehearsal (June 3).

Students who must fulfill SOL or other required testing.

Students in ACHS city-wide specialized instructional program.

Students will have the option to attend class in person if they feel they are in need of in-person social-emotional support or socialization.

All other students will need to log into Canvas to complete any assignments or school work virtually.