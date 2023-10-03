More than 90% of Montgomery Co. public schools score 3 out of 5 or higher on Maryland Report Card

Montgomery County public schools that received a 5-star rating raised by 43% for 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced Friday that 92% of the county's public schools scored a 3 or higher on the state's report card for 2022.

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released its accountability report card – the Maryland Report Card – on Thursday.

The report card is designed to measure the success of schools and identify areas of improvement. The last Maryland Report Card was released in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland Report Card looks into several areas of public schools, including:

State assessments in English language arts and math

Postsecondary readiness

Progress of English learners in achieving English language proficiency

Graduation rate

Maryland school survey

Chronic absenteeism

Students with access to and earning credit for a well-rounded curriculum

After MSDE evaluates each school regarding the above indicators, the state provides a percentile rank, a total earned points percentage and a Star rating on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest.

While the above indicators are used for the Maryland Report Card, MSDE says academic achievement and growth for students are measured solely on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) English Language Arts/Literacy and Mathematics assessments.

"The MCPS strategy for student success is multi-faceted and designed to meet the needs of all students," the school district said in a release. "We remain committed to ensuring our graduates are ready to be successful in college, career, community and life."