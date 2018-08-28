Electronic Arts (EA) has canceled their three remaining Madden qualifying tournaments until review of safety protocols.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson released a statement Monday regarding the incidents in Jacksonville over the weekend.

Wilson said their teams have been working nonstop to do what they can to respond to the situation.

The event, a qualifying tournament for the Madden Classic, was their first Madden EA Major competition of the season.

"While these qualifying events are operated independently by partners, we work with them to ensure competitive integrity and to gather feedback from players," Wilson states.

He says EA has made the decision to cancel their three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while they conduct a "comprehensive" review of safety protocols for both competitors and spectators.

"We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events."

