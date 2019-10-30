WASHINGTON — The Nationals may be playing in Houston, but the security posture in D.C. for Game 7 of the World Series mirrors the deployments seen during the live games at National's Park.

D.C.'s Homeland Security Director reminded fans that just because the Nationals are not in town, nearly all security precautions remain in place, including a ban on drones around Nationals Park where thousands are expected to gather for a "watch party."

The attendance for Navy Yard watch parties has been huge, with a total of 35,000 tickets released for Game 7.

"We've seen a lot of sporting events, particularly the Super Bowl and other MLB events in baseball stadiums, drones being flown over the stadiums," Christopher Rodriguez warned. "Fans should understand that they should not be bringing any types of drones to the stadium."

Rodriquez said law enforcement will react quickly to any drone seen in the area.

