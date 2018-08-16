SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Grocery shopping is going super high-tech and it's happening right here in the Valley. Kroger, who owns Fry's Food and Drug, is testing a self-driving grocery delivery program.

The pilot, a first-of-its-kind in the nation, is taking place at the Scottsdale Fry's location near Hayden and McDowell. It kicked off Thursday morning.

Here's how it works:

Shoppers can buy on Frysfood.com or on the mobile app. They place an order based on availability and then schedule same-day or next-day delivery. Only shoppers who live in a one to two mile radius of the pilot Fry's location can take part in the delivery program.

Once that process is complete, one of Nuro's robots, or self-driving vehicles, will bring groceries right to the curb of the home where they were ordered. The first phase of the pilot involves self-driving Prius's which will have a person inside who can take over the wheel if needed.

A Kroger spokesperson says the second phase of the program will launch in the fall. During that time, there will not be a person inside of the Nuro vehicle. The robot, or vehicle, will completely control the driving and delivery.

Kroger says they hope to bring more customers the convenient delivery and the pilot will be used to help test and learn how customers use the product. Kroger says the pilot should run through the end of 2018, and then the data will be assessed to see if it can be expanded to other markets.

Kroger says there are 40,000 items available for delivery, and if there's something a buyer wants that's not on the list, they can make a special request. Alcohol, however, cannot be purchased through the driverless technology.

The delivery fee for the innovative technology is only $5.95 for each order and there is no minimum order.

