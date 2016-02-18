QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny, AM shower, isolated PM storm. High: 88.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93.

Some Flood Warnings linger Saturday morning after Friday's round of rain & storms

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated showers linger Saturday morning, but several areas are still under flood warnings after Friday's round of rain & storms. Remember, never drive on a flooded road and avoid flooded creeks and streams. Luckily, this weekend's weather is in our favor to bring an end to the creek and stream flooding.

The weekend looks pretty nice with only very isolated showers/storms Saturday but dry Sunday. With fewer storms and more sunshine highs will hotter this weekend than the past several days. Expect highs to rise to near 90 on Saturday and then the low to mid 90s Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray AM shower/clouds and PM shower. Highs: 86 - 90.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy, patchy fog. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs: 90 - 95.

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

Looking ahead to next week the heat is on! Highs will return to the low to mid 90s for the start of the week. Shower chances will increase once again mid-week.

