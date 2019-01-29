ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's the other side of the opioid crisis: people with debilitating pain who can't get their medications because of a federal crackdown on some doctors.

Hundreds rallied around the country on Tuesday on what they're calling "Don't Punish Pain Day. A couple of dozen gathered in Annapolis.

"Sometimes it hurts so bad, I can't got out of bed. Sometimes it hurts so bad, I want to bash my head into a wall," said Syndee Damrosch, who says she has sever scoliosis, several herniated disks and fibromyalgia.

"This is not stuff you can take an Advil for or aspirin. This is serious stuff," said her husband Guy Damrosch. "We have people who are very ill. They're in serious pain. They're not trying to get high. They're trying to be able to go to the bathroom, take a shower, walk down the street like the rest of us."

"I was reduced down to less than half my opioid medication. I started to feel broken, I couldn't do anything. I couldn't get up. I was in too much pain. I started to feel old and useless," said Syndee.

"The suicide rate in the pain community has gone up tremendously," said Holly Agouridis, 46, another chronic pain sufferer from Kensington. "I have to get up at 5 a.m. and take my meds so I can walk at 6 a.m. I haven't slept in a bed in 8 years, I sleep in a chair."

"My doctor says I know you hurt, but I can't go over this dosage, or they're going to come after my license," said Syndee Damrosch. "Doctors are scared. They're scared of the (Drug Enforcement Administration)," her husband said.

The Centers for Disease Control admitted in April that it had over-estimated of the number of overdose deaths from prescription opioids by a factor of two. Half the deaths were actually from illegal street drugs like fentanyl and heroin.

But some pain doctors still believe that opioids should not be the first, second or third line of defense for pain management. They say they should be the last.