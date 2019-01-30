WASHINGTON — As the snow fell Tuesday night, many people in the Capitol Region could not help but wonder what Wednesday's weather would have in store for the roads.



An arctic blast is expected to blanket the DMV Wednesday with wind chills ranging anywhere from -10F to 10F degrees.

While there were few accidents related to Tuesday's afternoon snow blast, weather experts fear a combination of cold weather and wet roads could lead to a slippery Wednesday morning commute for thousands of drivers.



City crews salted many D.C. roads Tuesday in preparation for the snow storm. However, after the weather event, some side streets in suburban communities were still covered in snow.



Southwest Drive, in Silver Spring, Maryland, still had snow on it as late as 8 p.m.



The Franks family took time to walk their dog, Niki, on the road Tuesday night. Gary Frank said he was hopeful Wednesday would not be an icy mess.



"I'm sure all the salt trucks will be out," he said. "But, if they're not, maybe we'll have a shorter walk tomorrow."





