STERLING, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 18-year-old with autism.

Officials said Mongkohl Phonpiya was last seen in the 900 block of Cheshire Court in Sterling, Va.

According to a police report, Mongkohl Phonpiya also answers to the name "Tony" and is 5'8" tall with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sneaks. Deputies said he no longer has a mustache as pictured.

Anyone with information on Mongkohl Phonpiya's whereabouts should call 703-777-1021.