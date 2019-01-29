WASHINGTON — For the first time since the government reopened, America’s national treasures are back on display.

WUSA9 watched as visitors poured into the Air and Space Museum, the National Zoo and many other Smithsonian attractions after a 27-day closure.

"We got so lucky," one visitor said.

Becca Stouse, Tharon Weighill and their little girl were visiting from Denver but planned their trip to DC before the government shutdown ended.

"Just because I have a little one, we were really excited to go check out all the museums and the zoo, really just explore the whole city," Stouse said.

The family landed just in time to see museums and the parks in DC.

"We've seen the White House," Stouse said. "That was really cool. We’ve never seen it before."

Katie Liming, a spokesperson with the National Park Service, said it took a lot to get visitor centers and parks back to normal.

"They took time to clear snow, heat buildings and address other administrative issues," Liming said.

With an arctic blast hitting the DC metro and staff working to resume regular operations, the park service warned visitors to call ahead in case of any schedule changes.

The shutdown forced the Smithsonian to postpone several shows, including:

The Orchid Show: Joint exhibition with the botanical gardens in the Kogod Courtyard of the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian American Art Museum scheduled to open Feb. 2

"Section 14: The Other Palm Springs, California" at the National Museum of the American Indian, scheduled to open Feb. 7

"Striking Iron: The Art of African Blacksmiths" at the National Museum of African Art, scheduled to open Feb. 27

"Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence" at the National Portrait Gallery, scheduled to open March 1

New dates have not yet been determined.

"We'll see what happens next," Weighill said on the government reopening.

Some people, like Weighill, are worried the president and Congress may not figure things out before the current temporary funding bill expires.

"I think it’s too early to speak to that right now," Liming said. "I will say that employees are happy to be back at work."

"Well, I hope they realize how much it really impacts everyone. There’s a lot of people that were unable to provide for their families and had to come up with other resources," Weighill said.

"We are just fortunate that we’re not in that kind of situation, but to put yourself in the shoes of those people – it's sad," Stouse said.