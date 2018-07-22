DC United has reached a deal with the Screaming Eagles, District Ultras and La Barra Brava.

The team said all three supporters’ groups will be present at the team’s second game at Audi Field.

The agreement comes after a new policy revealed early this year.

The soccer club partnered only with the Screaming Eagles, allowing them to purchase a block of season tickets to sell to the general club, blocking out the other two.

The divide led to all three groups protesting outside the stadium.

The team later said their priority is to include every member and group in its fan base and had ongoing talks with the groups about the policy.

All three groups expressed their excitement to join the north stands of the field after the agreement was reached.

Now, all three groups will be present at Audi Field for their game against Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls and for the remainder of the 2018 season.

