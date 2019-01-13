WASHINGTON — With temperatures plunging into the 20s on Saturday night, D.C. was forced to activate its cold emergency plan.

Warming shelters opened all over the city, and crews worked to clear roadways before snow turned into ice.

Some people in the District prepared for the storm to get worse overnight.

People threw up their hoods, pumped in their boots, and even tried to grab a taste of the winter weather.

RELATED: National Park Services will only plow a few major roads in DMV region

"So pretty, it's really, really pretty," Dora Smith said.

As snow began accumulating in the district, a few folks ran to a hardware store in Woodley Park to get some last-minute stuff.

On the lists were ice melt, shovels and other necessities.

"I am buying a baking pan and some unbleached baking cups," Mike Pfifer said. "You've got to eat. You've got to drink."

Pfifer said the drinks help to keep you warm.

"A lot of whiskey so I can go in my hotel room and stay warms," Colin Sherry said.

Many people outdoors in northwest DC were not freaking out about the snow Saturday night after learning the city spent the day treating roads and sidewalks.

The concerns, instead, hovered around how conditions will look on Monday for flights, work and school.

"My children are already begging for a snow day on Monday, and I hope that doesn’t happen," Catalina Villar said.

RELATED: Winter storm to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow to DC, here's the timing