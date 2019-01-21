WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in Southeast, Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of Southern Avenue for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released photos of a man who they believe is the suspect and are asking the public's help to identify him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.