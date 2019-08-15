WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a second suspect involved in a June murder in Southeast.

Police have arrested one suspect involved in the first-degree murder. Police said the first suspect, 18-year-old Duron Hudson, previously evaded police while naked on Aug. 9.

When police tried to arrest Hudson, he ran. Police said the suspect fled federal authorities from a home in the 1900 block of Belle Haven.

According to police, while they searched for Hudson, some Landover residents were being asked to shelter in place.

RELATED: Police sergeant shot, wounded in Baltimore

But officials said a second suspect is seen in surveillance footage, and police are still looking for him.

Police said the shooting occurred on June 22 in the 300 block of K Street, Southeast.

Police said that around 3:20 p.m., police went to the above location for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unconscious adult male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim -- later identified as 22-year-old George Hendrix -- was pronounced dead at the hospital after all life-saving efforts failed.

RELATED: Motorcyclist injured after hit and run on I-95 in Virginia

MPD is currently offering a reward for $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in D.C.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.