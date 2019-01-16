WASHINGTON — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they said tried to kidnap a child in Georgetown on Tuesday.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said just before 5 p.m. a woman tried to grab a child by luring them away in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street in northwest.

Surveillance cameras show the woman running away, officials said.

Police described the woman as white, 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a blonde mohawk and wearing a white coat. She was last seen running eastbound on Dumbarton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.