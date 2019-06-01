WASHINGTON —

D.C. police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a burning home in southeast.

Joseph Burgess, 60, and Regina Burgess, 50, were found inside a home that caught fire in the 3300 block of Ely Place around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

DC Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said investigators were working to confirm if the victims’ death "took place as a result of the fire, or possibly something that happened beforehand.”

Police confirmed Sunday that the deaths were ruled as homicides, according to an autopsy report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.