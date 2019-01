WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old woman is now behind bars after being arrested for trying to kidnap a child in Georgetown, police said.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested Susanne Purdy and charged her with kidnapping.

Officials said just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday Purdy tried to grab a child and lure them away in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street in northwest.

Surveillance cameras then showed Purdy running away, according to a police report.