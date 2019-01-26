WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

A D.C. man was arrested on a warrant for viciously beating his dog in December, the Human Rescue Alliance said.

The HRA Humane Law Enforcement charged Jonathon Lamarr Little with animal cruelty after officials received a call on Dec. 26 claiming Little was abusing his dog.

The caller told HRA that Little aggressively whipped the dog with a leash, picked the dog up of the ground by the leash and shook it. Investigators said surveillance footage from a resident in the area supported the caller’s claims while other witnesses placed him at the scene.

“The surveillance video in this case is shocking,” said Lisa LaFontaine, President and CEO of HRA. “Cruelty is illegal. Any person who treats their pet in this manner should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Officials said Little turned himself in Friday to the US Marshals Service and was arraigned Saturday in D.C. Superior Court.

Officials obtained and executed a search warrant before taking the dog into HRA custody. The dog had cuts, scabs and abrasions throughout her body and appeared to be fearful according to HRA.

RA said the dog will remain in their custody during the investigation.