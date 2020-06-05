Outer Banks to lift entry restrictions to visitors beginning May 16

The counties of Currituck, Dare and Hyde announced they will lift restrictions to visitors beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 16.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Visitors will soon be able to enter the Outer Banks, according to officials.

The counties of Currituck, Dare and Hyde announced they will lift entry restrictions to visitors beginning at 12:01 a.m. May 16.

This includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo.

Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island, the Dare mainland, the Currituck County Outer Banks, campgrounds on the Currituck County mainland, and Ocracoke Island are also on that list.

Shops will have to keep their capacity limited and continue social distancing.

Phase 1 doesn’t include theaters, bars, gyms, barbershops, and salons. Restaurants still can offer only takeout and delivery options.

Officials said the opening entry for visitors on May 16 allows local businesses to prepare for their arrival after the state's stay-at-home-order expires.

Before heading to the Outer Banks, visitors should contact their accommodations provider to confirm their reservations and arrival plans, officials said.

There are still state and local restrictions in effect and visitors should still maintain social distancing practices during their visit to the Outer Banks.

Officials are also asking visitors to wear face coverings in public.