WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Police say Oreta Shernell Thomas was last seen in the 1300 block of G Street, Southeast on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Oreta Shernell Thomas is described in a police report as a black female, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police say she may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oreta Shernell Thomas should call police at 202-727-9099.