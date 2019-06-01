The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 26-year-old woman.

Police say Asia Vaughn was last seen in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, on Monday, December 31, 2018.

Asia Vaughn is described in a police report as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’10” tall and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds. Vaughn has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, gray sweat suit with a pink stripes and brown boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Asia Vaughn should call police at 202-727-9099.