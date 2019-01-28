WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 18-year-old.

Police say Diamonte Towell was last seen in the 600 block of Orleans Place, Northeast, on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Diamonte Towell is described in a police report as a black male, with a dark brown complexion with brown eyes and a black afro. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat with a Trader Joe's hoodie underneath.

Authorities are concerned for Diamonte's welfare.

Anyone with information on Diamonte Towell's whereabouts should call police immediately at 202-727-9099.