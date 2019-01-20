BURKE, Va. —

The Fairfax County Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 17-year-old.

Police say Amanda Oppedisano was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at her home in Burke, Va. According to a police report, Amanda sent a text saying she was sick and something was wrong around 6:23 p.m.

Officials believe Amanda may have left own her own around 1 p.m. but are unsure at this time. Amanda is considered endangered because she had back surgery a month ago and still has trouble getting around.

Amanda Oppedisano is described in the report as white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Amanda may be in the Bristow/Manassas area or may be traveling to Florida with an unknown person, according to the report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda Oppedisano should contact police at 703-691-2131.