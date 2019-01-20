WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 17-year-old.

Police say Breyonna Price was last seen in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast on Saturday.

Breyonna Price is described in a police report as a black female, with an medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Breyonna was last seen wearing a yellow coat and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Breyonna Price's whereabouts should call police at 202-727-9099.